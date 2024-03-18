Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk make special announcement but here’s the catch

Vicky Kaushal has been on a roll! The versatile actor has proved his acting prowess with a variety of genres he has effortlessly pulled over in the past. From Masaan, Raazi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Sam Bahadur, his on-screen presence has always managed to captivate the audiences. In addition to this, his social media game is also on point where he enjoys a mammoth amount of fan-following. A while back, Vicky Kaushal teased his fans by dropping a special announcement video with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri adding an interesting twist to it.

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri pique audience's interest in announcement video

On March 18, the stars of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk jointly shared a video on their Instagram handle teasing their fans and followers. The video features the trio sitting at their places while they connect over a video call. The short clip begins with the Dunki actor addressing his audiences and asking them if they wish to know the ‘good’ or the ‘bad’ news first.

He even mentioned in the caption that reads, “In a world full of news - we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first - good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below! (Accompanied by clock emoji)”

He said, “Hello everyone! Nai main aaj yahan par koi Punjabi gaane par reel banana nahin aaya hu (No, today I am not here to make a reel on any Punjabi song). I’m here with Triptii and Ammy to share some news. Ab hamare paas ek good news hai aur ek bad news. Aap log pehle kya jaana chahoge (We’ve a good and a bad news. Which one would you like to know first)?”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Responding to the same, Triptii and Ammy indulge in a friendly argument as they contradict with each other’s choices. Thus, Vicky intervenes and remarks, “Main aapse nahin puch raha tha, main puch raha tha hamari audience se (I was not asking you. I was asking my audience). So, why don’t we let them decide?, he says, further urging the audiences to share their choice in the comments section over good news or bad news that they would want to know first.

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they reacted to the post expressing their choice. A fan wrote, “Bad news fir good news,” another fan expressed enthusiasm by commenting, “So excited!!!!!!!! ,” and a third fan guessed, “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam upcoming movie.”

About Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

After his last appearance in Dunki, Vicky Kaushal seems to now gear up for his next with Ammy and Triptii. To remind you, the trio will be seen sharing the screen space in the long-awaited Anand Tiwari’s romantic comedy, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Pinkvilla had brought exclusive details relating to the project last year. A source close to the development had shared with us, “The title has a meaning to the subject, which one would know as the makers begin to roll out the promotional assets. The makers got the idea of this title, taking cue from the lyrics of an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – from Duplicate.”

In addition to this, the source had also mentioned that the film is expected to hit the theaters on August 25 this year, while the promotional assets will start rolling out by the second half of July.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal recalls filming self-immolation scene in Dunki; calls it ‘most tense moments’