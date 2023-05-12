EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk’s next for Karan Johar titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Earlier in the year, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk wrapped up shooting for a film directed by Anand Tiwari. Post the wrap, producer Karan Johar along with his partners, Prime Video and Leo Media Collective announced that the romantic comedy will hit the big screen on August 25, 2023, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan week. The working title of the film back in the day was Raula, but it seems that the makers have now zeroed in on a new title.

Title inspired by Shah Rukh Khan song - Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

According to sources close to the development, director Anand Tiwari’s next is titled Mere Mehboob… Mere Sanam. “The title has a meaning to the subject, which one would know as the makers begin to roll out the promotional assets. The makers got the idea of this title taking cue from the lyrics of an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – from Duplicate,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a love triangle of three principal characters played by Vicky, Tripti and Ammy.

The film is on track for a theatrical release on August 25 and the assets will start rolling by the second half of July. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is touted to be a romantic comedy with a quirky plot around the characters. It has an interesting ensemble cast in place too. The film is currently in the post production stage and the edit is expected to be locked soon.

Vicky Kaushal gears up for Lukka Chuppi 2

Vicky meanwhile is gearing up for his next with Dinesh Vijan which has been tentatively titled Lukka Chuppi 2. The Laxman Uttekar directorial pairs him alongside Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film is gearing up for a June 2 release and the makers are set to launch the trailer on May 15. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

