Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal recalls filming self-immolation scene in Dunki; calls it ‘most tense moments’

Vicky Kaushal is a powerhouse of talent who has proven his excellence in craft over the years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Despite a special appearance, his character of Sukhi resonated with the audience. One of the scenes that stood out for the audience is the one where he sets himself on fire. Vicky’s father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal was responsible for directing all the stunt scenes in the film. In a recent interview, Sham Kaushal recalled shooting the immolation scene; that too with his son.

Sham Kaushal on shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Dunki

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Vicky Kaushal’s father and action-director Sham Kaushal spoke extensively about working on stunts in a film. During the interview, he particularly discussed shooting with his son for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He addressed the much-talked-about scene from the film where his son’s character, Sukhi sets himself on fire after learning about his beloved’s suicide. The loving father described filming that scene as the ‘most tense moments’.

Sham Kaushal opined that he is both an action director and a father. Thus, his concerns remain the same for a stuntman, his son, or any actor. According to him, he is accountable for directing the action sequence with safety. In addition to this, he further reflected on the Dunki scene, which he said they had never seen before. “Raju sir (director Rajkumar Hirani) has never seen me so tense, as I was during that scene. I had to execute the director’s vision,” he said.

“Raju sir and me had visualized that after knowing about his girlfriend’s suicide, Vicky is walking like a dead man, so even after his body is on fire so, he should not run. When you run, the flames go backward. We did not want it to look like a stunt. If Vicky would have run or taken circles with fire, the emotions have gone. People should feel his pain. For me as father, and action director those were the most tense moments, but by God’s grace, everything went smoothly and we were able to achieve what we visualized in one take. It is teamwork and equal credit goes to my stunt team,” he further added.

