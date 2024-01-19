Merry Christmas Opening Week Box Office: Katrina Kaif starrer collects Rs 12.50 crore in 7 days; Underwhelming trend

The recently released romantic thriller, Merry Christmas, completed its first week at the box office. Directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the movie wasn't able to attract a big audience in the theaters. It has recorded an underwhelming response in the first 7 days of its run. However, the movie went on to impress its niche audience.

Merry Christmas crossed Rs 12 crore mark in its opening week

Sriram Raghavan’s slow burner is headlined by an unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The trio successfully made some buzz among the audience for its tone and subject before the release; however, it couldn't help the movie further. Merry Christmas received a mixed response from the audience, owing to which its box office faced a dent.

Released on Sankranti weekend, the movie faced a clash with Prasanth Varma’s mass-action Superhero film, HanuMan. While both the films opened at Rs. 2 Crore nett in Hindi, Merry Christmas failed to show any impressive jump during its run. The first-weekend collection ended at Rs 8.25 crore as it managed to earn Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Further, it passed the Monday test with Rs 1.50 crore but continues to show a downward trend during the weekdays. The movie collected Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 90 Lakh and Rs 80 Lakh on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The opening week total box office collection of Merry Christmas ended at Rs 12.80 crore nett in Hindi.

Merry Christmas Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 2.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.25 crore

Monday: Rs 1.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 1.00 crore

Wednesday: Rs 90 Lakh

Thursday: Rs 80 Lakh

Total: Rs 12.80 crore

Merry Christmas needs to show a magical jump over its 2nd weekend to make a respectable total. As of now, the Katrina Kaif starrer is heading towards a lifetime collection of Rs 20-25 crore.

For the unversed, the movie is released in Tamil-Hindi bilingual languages. Interestingly, both of these versions have different supporting actors. Moreover, it is also reported to have a distinct tone and climax in both these versions. The hard-core fans of this genre called it a ‘slow-burner’ and ‘mind-bending’, however, the box office reflected an underwhelming response.

