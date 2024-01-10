Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif poses with hubby Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend

After the success of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif started promoting her next film with Vijay Sethupathi titled Merry Christmas. The multi-language movie will finally make its theatrical debut soon. But before cinephiles get to see what magic the celebrity duo created, many B-town stars will be able to watch and review it at the special screening organized in Mumbai today.

Katrina Kaif is all set to make her Tamil debut with Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan, which apparently is also the filmmaker's debut movie in the language. As the thriller film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, a special screening was hosted by the makers and attended by some big names in the industry.

Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived at the red carpet screening of her film. The actress looked stunning in a black midi dress with detailing on both sides. Donning a pair of black high heels, keeping her makeup minimal and hair open, she posed for the media. Along with her was her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, who looked dapper in his casual outfit. For the event, the Masaan actor wore a striped shirt paired with a pair of blue denims. He added a pair of brown boots and a cap to finish off his look. As they met at the venue, the couple greeted each other with a sweet kiss.

Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were also clicked arriving at the screening. Exuding desi diva vibes, the Dream Girl 3 actress came wearing a white salwar-kameez set. In her open hair, subtle makeup, and matching footwear, she looked pretty. As for The Night Manager actor, he came in a pair of beige-hued formal pants, a blue checked shirt, a pair of casual sneakers, and a cap.

The male lead of the movie, Vijay Sethupathi, also posed with Katrina at the star-studded screening. The South Indian superstar ditched fancy suits and arrived in a pair of denim pants and blue shirt, donning slip on.

Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina also made it to the screening. While Khushi wore an all-blush pink ensemble to the event with a matching handbag, Vedang came wearing a plain white shirt layered with a brown jacket and pants complimenting them.

Next up were Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, who wore shades of black to the event. They increased the hotness quotient of the event as the trio posed for the paparazzi. Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep, looked ravishing in her black pants and matching crop top.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also here to support the team of Merry Christmas. She came in a casual yet chic jumpsuit, flaunted her cute dimples, and smiled while posing for shutterbugs at the event.

Agastya Nanda also walked the red carpet event. Wearing formal in black and white, The Archies star looked handsome.

Apart from them, celebs like Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Himesh Reshammiya, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Chunkey Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and others attended the screening.