5 reasons that prove you’re scholar Naina from Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji delighted the Gen Z generation with his 2013 release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur as Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi have now become an emotion transcending generations. While the years have passed since the film’s release, it continues to give a fresh breeze of air.

Apart from its storyline, an outstanding character from the film that remains close to every girl’s heart has to be Naina essayed by Deepika Padukone. Here we’ve enlisted a few points that prove you’ve a bit of her in you. Read ahead to find out.

5 signs you're Deepika Padukone's Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1. A Compassionate friend

There are no two ways that Naina was the most authentic and gold-hearted character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She was a compassionate friend for Kalki Koechlin’s Aditi in the times when she probably needed her ‘close friends’ the most. Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny leaves for his higher studies, and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Avi never recognizes Aditi’s love for him, but Naina was there for her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In fact, when Bunny returns, she remains cordial and comforting to him rather than making him feel guilty about leaving his friends and not understanding her love for him. She acknowledged his dreams and passion.

Advertisement

2. You’re sorted and identify your priorities

In the beginning of the film, we’re introduced to an introvert and nerd, Naina. However, even then she realized it was important for her to take a break, which she did. It is only after eight years we realize her free spirited soul that enjoys simple things because “Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain.”

3. You love adventure and having fun with friends

We all planned a trip with our friends watching YJHD, isn’t it? But did you actually go trekking having the best of times singing, “Jumma Chumma De De” in a hotel room! If yes, you’ve surely ticked a major check box of being Naina in your personality.

4. You dare to confess and find the love of your life

Say whatsoever but “Agar main kuch aur der yahan ruki to mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phir se,” remains one of the most romantic dialogues. It is so rare to find a girl confessing her love. Guess it was her simplicity that drew Bunny towards her. Little did she expect, she ended up having her school crush love her back. Wasn’t that too cute of a dreamy proposal at New Year’s eve in the film?

5. You can be a nerd and diva all at once

Who would imagine the ‘Scholar Naina’ turning out to be a chic babe after eight years that would leave even Bunny surprised? And why not? That’s what sets her class apart. She was always special, from being studious to having fun and embracing herself to sizzle like a diva at Aditi’s cocktail party.

It goes without saying that Naina was one of the most beautiful and wholesome characters ever written in Bollywood. One can never get over the beauty presented by Ayan with YJHD.

ALSO READ: 7 signs that prove you’re as PHAT as Kareena Kapoor’s Poo Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham