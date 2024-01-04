Merry Christmas song Nazar Teri Toofan OUT: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s dreamy chemistry wins hearts

The much-anticipated release of Merry Christmas is just around the corner, and the excitement among audiences is reaching new heights. Katrina Kaif is set to grace the screen alongside Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in this thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The gripping trailer has already captured the interest of fans, leaving them eager for more content. To add to their delight, the song Nazar Teri Toofan has now been unveiled.

Merry Christmas song Nazar Teri Toofan featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is OUT

On Thursday, January 4, the makers of the upcoming film Merry Christmas released the song Nazar Teri Toofan, known as Anbe Vidai in Tamil. The Hindi version, composed by music director Pritam, is beautifully brought to life by the soulful vocals of Papon and adorned with lyrics crafted by Varun Grover.

This heartfelt track serves as a poignant backdrop, capturing the essence of romance and intimacy between the characters portrayed by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on a magical Christmas Eve. The song unfolds their moments of love, culminating in a tender kiss, a testament to the enchanting chemistry they share.

Watch the full song here:

Fan reactions to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s song Nazar Teri Toofan from Merry Christmas

Enthusiastic fans poured their affection into the YouTube comments section, expressing admiration for both the vocals and the captivating chemistry between the lead couple. A person exclaimed, “Kat and Vijay super chemistry can't wait for the movie.” Another shared their excitement, saying, “PRITAM AND PAPON after a long time, magical, wonderful.”

A viewer praised, “Damn this song is too good,” while another comment stated, “Unusual pairing of Katrina and Vijay is soo good. So excited for this movie and this song with Papon and Pritam is sooo soulful.”

More about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

The Hindi version of Merry Christmas boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Additionally, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make cameo appearances, adding to the star-studded lineup.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film is all set to hit cinemas on January 12, 2024.

