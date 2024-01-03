Merry Christmas: Pinocchio connection, casting of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi; 6 revelations by Sriram Raghavan

Merry Christmas stands as one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The action thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, brings together the fresh on-screen pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, and has piqued the interest of audiences with its intriguing trailer. In a recent interview, the director delved into various aspects of the movie, revealing insights into its connection with Pinocchio, the meticulous cuts in the trailer, the casting of the lead couple, and more.

1. Connection of Merry Christmas with Pinocchio

The Tamil trailer of Merry Christmas offers a glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi beneath the marquee of a theater featuring the children's classic, Pinocchio. The timeless story revolves around a wooden puppet whose nose grows longer when he tells lies.

In an interview with PTI, Sriram Raghavan shared insights into the connection between Merry Christmas and Pinocchio. He revealed that his film is set in the early '80s, and they've created their own version of the Pinocchio poster.

Raghavan pointed out the thematic resonance, stating, “We haven't shown the movie on screen, you will only hear the soundtrack. So, thematically it's very much like our film because it is about deception.”

2. Trailer cuts and use of certain things from the past era in Merry Christmas

The film has generated excitement with the release of two distinct trailers in Hindi and Tamil. Sriram Raghavan mentioned that the Hindi trailer, designed with quick cuts, aims to maintain an air of mystery, allowing viewers to form their own theories and experience surprises in the theaters. He even acknowledged the possibility of some theories turning out to be accurate.

The trailer takes audiences on a nostalgic journey, showcasing elements from the past era, including landline phones and weighing machines. Raghavan explained that these iconic elements were chosen for their significance from that era, now rendered obsolete. Reflecting on the past, he shared a personal anecdote about visiting the railway station to check his weight and collect the little cards, capturing the essence of a bygone era.

3. Reason behind one-night story of Merry Christmas

The narrative of Merry Christmas unfolds on a fateful Christmas Eve, a choice that Raghavan sees as a distinct genre in itself. Raghavan expressed his belief in the uniqueness of one-night stories, citing examples like Yash Chopra's Ittefaq and Bruce Willis starrer Die Hard, both of which captivated audiences within the confines of a single night.

Sharing his admiration for the sub-genre, Raghavan emphasized the challenges it poses in holding the audience's attention and noted how the prospect of compressing time and space to make the story work adds an exciting dimension to the creative process.

4. Curious story of Merry Christmas

The filmmaker provided a glimpse into the essence of his movie, describing it as the intersection of two strangers and the audience encountering them. He explained, “You meet them on this particular day. What they were doing before, how much of what they are saying is true or false, it is all left to you to make assumptions as a viewer. These two strangers are meeting each other and the viewer is meeting each of them, and we have to figure out, 'Okay, what's happening here?' It just makes you curious.”

5. Casting of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Raghavan discussed the casting of Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, emphasizing the departure from previous films, which “largely project her as a very glamorous person.” The director shared that their collaboration began two years ago when Katrina expressed her interest in exploring a different kind of role.

Regarding Vijay Sethupathi's casting, Raghavan recounted their meeting in Melbourne and how, during a flight, he happened to watch '96, a film featuring the actor. Impressed by Sethupathi's performance, Raghavan expressed his thoughts, thinking, "What if this is the guy? He's a Tamilian who speaks Hindi as he has lived in Dubai for three years. The language is not really alien to him.”

The director termed the casting as "oddball," expressing his hope that this unconventional pairing would spark curiosity among the audience. He emphasized that the chemistry between actors cannot be scripted; it must be performed and enacted. Raghavan acknowledged, “What they have managed is difficult to achieve.”

6. Katrina Kaif’s shooting for Tamil version of Merry Christmas

For the Tamil version of Merry Christmas, Sriram Raghavan revealed that they devised a "gibberish" version of Tamil for Katrina Kaif, who had to learn the language for her role. He explained that fortunately, she had already performed in the Hindi version, providing her with a foundation for the emotions and nuances of the scenes and character.

