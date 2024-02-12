Mira Rajput showers love on hubby Shahid Kapoor's journey from background dancer in Taal to 'electrifying masterpiece' in TBMAUJ

Mira Rajput continues to be a devoted supporter of her actor-husband, Shahid Kapoor. Recently, she not only shared her thoughts on his latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, but also reposted a fan-made reel that shows Shahid's inspiring journey.

The reel juxtaposes two of Shahid Kapoor's performances, showcasing his evolution from being a background dancer in the film Taal, where he danced alongside Aishwarya Rai, to his present status as an 'electrifying masterpiece' in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Mira's gesture highlights Shahid's impreesive growth and resonates with the sentiments of fans who appreciate his journey in the film industry.

See Shahid Kapoor’s journey from Taal to TBMAUJ

Mira took to Instagram stories and reshared a post from Shahid’s fan page account. She wrote, “From Background Dancer in “Taal” to turning all his dances into electrifying masterpieces.” The fan club paired two performances of Shahid Kapoor. The first showcased his dance as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai-starrer Taal. The second features his impressive moves in the recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

The caption on the fan page video read, “That’s so magical seeing him dancing, his moves!!! Nothing stunned us knowing that he is well trained and he actually gives a justice to every single song !!! From a BG Dancer to a finest Actor, Dancer! He is just so versatile. So much talent in one person!!! Commendable choreography in his movie!!! @shahidkapoor.”

Advertisement

Following attending a special premiere of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mira Rajput shared a still of Shahid and Kriti on her Instagram story. She showered love and praises for the duo’s performance and the storyline of the movie.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of Aryan, struggling to find the perfect life partner until he encounters Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon) during a work assignment in the US. Initially oblivious, Aryan later discovers that SIFRA stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. As their bond deepens, a significant obstacle emerges when Aryan notices a change in SIFRA's behavior, ultimately finding out that she is a robot. The revelation shocks Aryan, realizing he unknowingly fell in love with a robot.

TBMAUJ box office collection

The film's opening weekend showcased robust box office performance, estimated at around Rs 27.00 crore. Starting at Rs 6.50 crore on Friday, it surged to Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday, with a minor spike to Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday, aligning with the typical weekend trend for multiplex releases.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon wish to be a part of THIS Hollywood remake of a classic; 'our dates are available'