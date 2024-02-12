Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon wish to be a part of THIS Hollywood remake of a classic; 'our dates are available'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are basking in the success of their latest cinematic venture, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo made a stirring buzz as they made their inaugural on-screen appearance together. Kapoor and Sanon’s on-screen chemistry is becoming a focal point, captivating the audience's attention.

In a latest interview with Indiatoday.in, Shahid and Kriti revealed their interest in featuring in a remake of a classic romantic film like The Notebook, expressing a shared desire to explore the realms of timeless romance in their cinematic journey.

In an interview with Indiatoday.in, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were inquired about their preference for a Hollywood remake, Shahid humorously stated, "It took us eight years to agree on a script." Kriti suggested, "How about 'The Notebook'?" Kapoor swiftly agreed, expressing, "We just wanted to do a love story together. Our dates are available. Let's shoot!".

Notably, The Notebook, a 2004 classic featuring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, resonates as the envisioned romantic project for Shahid and Kriti. Their instant agreement reflects their eagerness to do another love story afte Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyan.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor plays Aryan, grappling with the challenge of finding the ideal life partner until he encounters Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon), a seemingly flawless woman, during a work assignment in the US. Initially unaware, Aryan discovers that SIFRA is an acronym for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. As Aryan spends more time with Sifra, his feelings intensify. However, their love story encounters a significant hurdle when he observes a change in SIFRA's behavior, ultimately realising she operates on low battery power. The shocking revelation unfolds as Aryan learns he has unknowingly fallen in love with a robot, adding a poignant twist to their evolving relationship.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

The opening weekend for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw commendable box office figures, with early estimates suggesting a three-day collection around Rs 27.00 crore. Commencing at Rs 6.50 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a surge to Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday, followed by a minor spike to Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday. Reflecting a typical weekend trend for multiplex releases.

