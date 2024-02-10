Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 10: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate their wedding anniversary in Delhi; Mithun Chakraborty suffers Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke

On the tenth day of February, Bollywood witnessed a mix of notable events, ranging from celebratory to concerning. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani commemorated their first wedding anniversary with a lavish party in Delhi, while veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata following an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke. February 10th, 2024, emerged as a pivotal date in Bollywood, marked by these five main highlights.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 10, 2024

1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose at a party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani marked their first wedding anniversary with a celebration in Delhi. Sidharth looked sophisticated in a red blazer paired with a black shimmery t-shirt and trousers. Kiara exuded elegance in a black midi dress with intricate detailing, complemented by flowing locks and tasteful white danglers.

2. Mithun Chakraborty gets hospitalized in Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report by News18, the hospital provided an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the veteran actor experienced weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being admitted. He is currently conscious and well-oriented and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

3. Rakul Preet Singh in talks to play Shurpanakha in Ramayana

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in advanced discussions with Rakul Preet Singh to portray the character of Shurpanakha in the upcoming film Ramayana. A source close to the development has disclosed that Rakul and Nitesh have been in talks for some time now. Shurpanakha's role is crucial in the Ramayana narrative as she is responsible for sparking the rivalry between Lord Ram and Ravana.

4. ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

ETimes reports that the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, following allegations of a 25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan to spare his son in a drug case. Wankhede has sought protection from coercive action by the agency through the Bombay High Court.

5. Varun Dhawan shoots for Stree 2

Varun Dhawan recently finished shooting a special appearance in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, reported by Bollywood Hungama. He will play the character of Bhediya, setting up an exciting crossover within the same cinematic universe. Varun dedicated two days to the shoot.