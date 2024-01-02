Most Anticipated Movie of 2024 Result: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter leads with 47 percent votes

It is the second day of the year, and we eagerly await what Bollywood has in store for us throughout the year. Just a couple of days back, on December 31, Pinkvilla initiated a Poll to identify the most anticipated movie of the year 2024 among the exciting line-up of projects. Now, the much-awaited results are out. So, go ahead to deep dive into the upcoming ventures that have got everyone’s eyes.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter clinches the top-spot

It is worth mentioning that the competition was fierce among the curated list of 11 movies. Following two days of fanatical polling, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter leads the way by claiming the top spot as the most anticipated movie by clinching an impressive 47 percent of votes. Next on the list is the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The latest updates related to the film have already stirred the internet, and at Pinkvilla’s voting, it closely followed the top spot to attain the runner-up position with 38 percent.

The percentage acquired by the contenders

Further, the list of following positions had quite a cutthroat competition and led each other’s way with a slight margin. The third position has been attained by Yodha with 5 percent of the votes. The hard-core action entertainer is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, followed by Alia Bhatt’s Jigra with 4 percent. Up next is the first big release of the year, the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, which secured the fifth position with 3 percent votes, followed by Rohit Shetty’s much-buzzed Singham Again, which boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone, amongst others.

The polling concludes with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, with 1 percent.

Check out the results here:

About Fighter

The much anticipated movie Fighter starring Deepika and Hrithik in the lead is directed by Siddharth Anand. The forthcoming aerial action thriller also stars veteran actors Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The teaser and the look posters of the film have already piqued the audience’s interest and sky-rocketed the excitement amongst fans.

Fighter will hit theaters on Republic Day’s eve, i.e. January 25, 2024.

