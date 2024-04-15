Mr. & Mrs. Mahi New Poster OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor cheer for India as Mahendra-Mahima

The new poster of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor is out that features them in the role of Mahendra and Mahima respectively.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  03:54 PM IST |  2.1K
Mr and Mrs Mahi
Pic Courtesy: Karan Johar Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be soon sharing the screen space together in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was just a couple of days back; the makers had piqued audiences’ interest with the announcement of a new release date. Now, yet again, keeping all the fans hooked, the makers have dropped a new poster introducing the lead characters of the film.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

New poster of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. and Mrs. Mahi OUT

Today, on April 15, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. In the latest poster, we can see the lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor facing backwards seemingly in the stadium as they cheer for Indian team. The duo is seen donning blue jerseys of number 7. Furthermore, the poster also introduces the audiences with the names of their characters as Mahima and Mahendra, played by Rajkummar and Janhvi respectively.

Related Stories

Kiara Advani can't wait to watch Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth
entertainment
Kiara Advani can't wait to watch Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth
Alia Bhatt's cap to Janhvi Kapoor's necklace: 5 times stars teased love for their partners
entertainment
Alia Bhatt's cap to Janhvi Kapoor's necklace: 5 times stars teased love for their partners

The poster also has a tag line that reads, “You don’t have to always lie your parents’ dream. Live yours…” While sharing the latest poster, Karan captioned the post, “It’s time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own!” followed by a sparkle emoji. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31, 2024.”

Take a look:



The post shared by the fans has surely kept fans all the more excited. A fan wrote, “Super stuff ... Seems like fun,” another fan commented, “Here we go againnnn,” and a third fan speculating film of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni wrote, “Thala for a reason.”

About Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

The upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Made under the creative direction of Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. A Dharma Productions film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is jointly written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 19, however, the release date has been pushed by the makers till May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and family are ‘normal’ after firing incident; dad Salim Khan even went for morning walk: Report

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Karan Johar Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles