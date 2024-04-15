Mr. & Mrs. Mahi New Poster OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor cheer for India as Mahendra-Mahima

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be soon sharing the screen space together in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was just a couple of days back; the makers had piqued audiences’ interest with the announcement of a new release date. Now, yet again, keeping all the fans hooked, the makers have dropped a new poster introducing the lead characters of the film.

New poster of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. and Mrs. Mahi OUT

Today, on April 15, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. In the latest poster, we can see the lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor facing backwards seemingly in the stadium as they cheer for Indian team. The duo is seen donning blue jerseys of number 7. Furthermore, the poster also introduces the audiences with the names of their characters as Mahima and Mahendra, played by Rajkummar and Janhvi respectively.

The poster also has a tag line that reads, “You don’t have to always lie your parents’ dream. Live yours…” While sharing the latest poster, Karan captioned the post, “It’s time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own!” followed by a sparkle emoji. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31, 2024.”

Take a look:

The post shared by the fans has surely kept fans all the more excited. A fan wrote, “Super stuff ... Seems like fun,” another fan commented, “Here we go againnnn,” and a third fan speculating film of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni wrote, “Thala for a reason.”

About Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

The upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Made under the creative direction of Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. A Dharma Productions film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is jointly written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 19, however, the release date has been pushed by the makers till May 31, 2024.

