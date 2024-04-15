Mumbai Crime Branch detains two suspects from Navi Mumbai in Salman Khan firing case: Report

Trigger Warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

The investigation into the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence has taken a significant turn as the Mumbai Crime Branch took charge of the case. Following the attack, which involved two unidentified bikers, more than 10 teams of the Crime Branch have been deployed to delve deep into the matter. Now, as per reports, the Crime Branch has arrested two suspects from Navi Mumbai and is currently interrogating them.

Crime Branch reportedly arrests two suspects from Navi Mumbai

According to Navbharat Times, the Crime Branch team has reportedly arrested two suspects in Salman Khan's firing case. The police have arrested both of them in Navi Mumbai area and the Crime Branch team has taken them into custody and interrogating them.

Earlier, as per PTI, a source from the Delhi Police said that one of the two suspects happens to be a criminal from Gurugram. He is wanted for many killings and robberies in Haryana and is also suspected in the murder of Sachin Munjal, a businessman. Gangster Rohit Godara, who lives outside the country, took responsibility of Munjal's murder on social media. Godara is linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

In the obtained CCTV footage, both suspects sported caps and carried backpacks. Additionally, the clip showed them firing towards the actor's residence. One of the suspects donned a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and denim pants, while the other wore a red t-shirt with denim pants.

Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the firing

As the police were looking into the situation, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi supposedly admitted to being involved in the incident. In an unconfirmed Facebook post by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, stated this, wrote in Hindi, “We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom you consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!”

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Salman Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, citing the actor's 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

