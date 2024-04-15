Salman Khan Firing Case: Delhi police source reveals one shooter's identity; details inside

On Sunday morning (April 14), a gun-firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Galaxy Apartment. Following the incident, several celebrities and notable figures arrived at the actor's house to check on him. Security has already been beefed up, and the investigation is ongoing. According to Delhi Police sources, there is a latest development in the ongoing probe.

Suspected Gurugram resident among the two men who fired gun shots outside Salman's house

According to PTI, An official source in the Delhi Police said that one of the two suspects is believed to be a criminal from Gurugram. He is wanted for several killings and robberies in Haryana and is also a suspect in the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal in March. Gangster Rohit Godara, who is currently living abroad, claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post. He is closely associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

In the obtained CCTV footage, both suspects sported caps and carried backpacks. Additionally, the clip showed them firing towards the actor's residence. One of the suspects donned a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and denim pants, while the other was attired in a red t-shirt with denim pants.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the firing

As the police were looking into the situation, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi supposedly admitted to being involved in the incident. An unconfirmed Facebook post by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in jail, stated this, wrote in Hindi, “We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom you consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!”

More about firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

After the cops and forensic team concluded the investigation and the questioning of the family and the people who heard the gunshots, the siblings of Salman Khan along with several friends and family members drove to his home. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called Salman while politician Raj Thackeray and actor Mahesh Manjrekar met him. The security was beefed up around his house.

A CCTV footage along with a purported image of the assailants also surfaced online. The case has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch and more than 10 teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are reportedly involved in the investigation.

Why is Salman Khan receiving threats?

It was last year that Salman Khan received a death threat from Canada-based infamous gangster Goldy Brar, who openly professed that the superstar was on his gang’s hit list. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

Earlier in the year, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another individual, following an email threatening Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence. Following such threats, Khan travels with an elaborate security team. He was granted Y+ security after he reportedly received a death threat from the Bishnoi Gang.

