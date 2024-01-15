Murad Khetani takes legal route against T-Series for financial discrepancy; Pleas stay on Animal OTT release

In a surprising turn of events, producer Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios), has taken a legal route against Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) for financial discrepancy over the recently released blockbuster, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Cine1 Studios has approached the Delhi High Court to stay the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal on the OTT platform. According to sources, the case was filed after Cine1 Studios was denied 35 percent of the profit and 35 percent stake in the Intellectual Property Rights of Animal, as stated by their agreement.

Murad Khetani takes legal route against T-Series for financial discrepancy

According to Bar and Bench, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Cine1 and stated that Cine1 got no intimation about the revenues of the film, its collection at the box office, the music, satellite, or internet rights. The Court has adjourned the case till Thursday and has asked Sethi to bring their client (Cine1 owner Murad Khetani) to the court in person on Thursday.

In its suit, Cine1 argued that T-Series did not provide Cine1 with a copy of the agreements it entered regarding the digital and satellite rights of the film with Netflix and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures) nor was any information given about the work tilted Animal Park, a derivative work of the movie Animal.

The suit contended that as per the contract, T-Series had to ensure that Cine1 was given equal space in credits, promos, publicity, and all advertising materials but the same was not done and even the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) does not contain Cine1’s name.

Cine1 also claimed that while T-Series agreed with Bhadrakali Pictures (Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s company), even that document was not shared with the plaintiff. “The Defendant No 1 (T-Series) is bent upon destroying the Plaintiff's rights in the film and its derivatives in a brazen manner. The Plaintiff is seeking preservation of the accounts of the Defendant No 1 because the revenue generated from the film will be delivered only to the Defendant No 1. The Defendant No. 1 being a trustee of the profit share of the Plaintiff cannot be allowed to dissipate such receipts so as to defeat the Plaintiff's rights on the profit share of the film,” the plea stated.

It, therefore, sought a stay on the release of the movie on OTT platforms till T-Series complies with the terms of the agreement with Cine1. This includes giving profit share, due credits, a certified final cost of production of the film, box office collections, agreements executed with Culver Max and Netflix as well as the agreement with Vanga.

A source informs that a legal case has also been filed by Cine1 Studios against T Series for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as a part IP owner for the characters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to the source, Cine1 Studios has urged the court to refrain T Series from using any of the characters from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The matter is yet to be settled.

Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar have worked together on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh, Gumraah, and Animal. Stay tuned for more updates.

(With inputs from PTI, Bar and Bench)

