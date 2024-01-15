PICS: Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram REVEALS ‘shaadi ke baad kya kya huwa’ and it is all things mushy

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda got married to Indian actress Lin Laishram at a traditional wedding in November 2023. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. The couple got hitched in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. After their marriage, Lin and Randeep shared pictures and videos of their special day. A while ago, Lin Laishram dropped a fun-filled post revealing what happened after their marriage and shared a picture with her husband and actor.

Lin Laishram reveals what happened after marriage with Randeep Hooda

On January 15, Lin Laishram took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In one of the pictures, Lin and her husband and actor Randeep Hooda can be seen posing together, and the other snap shows a solo picture of Lin.

But the attraction of the post was the caption. Sharing the pictures, Lin penned, "Shaadi ke baad kya kya huwa???(laughing emojis)

Pyar laughter repeat." Have a look:

On January 8, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram made a collaborative post on Instagram. He shared a picture of them posing with the invitation card to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony that will be taking place on January 22, 2024.

Sharing the picture, the newlyweds penned in Hindi which translates, "Ram Ram."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's work fronts

On the professional front, Randeep's upcoming projects include the drama Unfair & Lovely, in which Ileana D'Cruz plays the lead role. He is also involved in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a film based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He's not only acting but also directing the movie. In addition, Randeep has another film titled Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in the works.

Meanwhile, Lin was recently seen in Jaane Jaan. She shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. Jaane Jaan was made available on a leading streaming platform. Lin has also appeared in movies such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon, and Axone, among others.

