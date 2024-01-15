PICS: Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram REVEALS ‘shaadi ke baad kya kya huwa’ and it is all things mushy
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023. Today, January 15, the actor's wife shared a fun post that revealed what happened after their marriage.
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda got married to Indian actress Lin Laishram at a traditional wedding in November 2023. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. The couple got hitched in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. After their marriage, Lin and Randeep shared pictures and videos of their special day. A while ago, Lin Laishram dropped a fun-filled post revealing what happened after their marriage and shared a picture with her husband and actor.
Lin Laishram reveals what happened after marriage with Randeep Hooda
On January 15, Lin Laishram took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In one of the pictures, Lin and her husband and actor Randeep Hooda can be seen posing together, and the other snap shows a solo picture of Lin.
But the attraction of the post was the caption. Sharing the pictures, Lin penned, "Shaadi ke baad kya kya huwa???(laughing emojis)
Pyar laughter repeat." Have a look:
On January 8, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram made a collaborative post on Instagram. He shared a picture of them posing with the invitation card to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony that will be taking place on January 22, 2024.
Sharing the picture, the newlyweds penned in Hindi which translates, "Ram Ram."
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's work fronts
On the professional front, Randeep's upcoming projects include the drama Unfair & Lovely, in which Ileana D'Cruz plays the lead role. He is also involved in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a film based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He's not only acting but also directing the movie. In addition, Randeep has another film titled Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in the works.
Meanwhile, Lin was recently seen in Jaane Jaan. She shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. Jaane Jaan was made available on a leading streaming platform. Lin has also appeared in movies such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon, and Axone, among others.
ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot in November 2023? Here’s what we know
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more