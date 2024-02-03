The Crew: Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others REACT to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer’s promo

Bollywood enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film, generating buzz since its announcement, has intrigued audiences with the prospect of these leading ladies collaborating on screen. Adding to the heightened excitement, the makers recently unveiled the first promo along with the much-awaited release date. Several celebrities wasted no time in expressing their admiration for the promo. Let's take a look at what they had to say.

Bollywood celebrities shower love on The Crew promo

On February 2nd, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to show his enthusiastic support for the upcoming film The Crew. He shared the promo with a message that read, "Ready to get on this ride for sure!!!" Karisma Kapoor also joined in, expressing her anticipation with the words, "Can't wait. Need to be on this flight." Adding a touch of humor,

Kunal Kemmu had a playful reaction, saying, "Apni Mudgaon express 22nd March ko ravana kar ke 29th ko flight pakadne aa raha hoon...!!! Excited to watch this one"

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt joined the chorus of praises, expressing, "I'm onboard and ready to be served." Bhumi Pednekar found the promo super insane, and Shanaya Kapoor conveyed her extreme excitement for the film's release. Check out their reactions:

About The Crew promo

The promo video of The Crew, kicks off with a humorous background score of Choli Ke Peeche, accompanied by a reassuring voiceover from the Captain ensuring the audience that their crew has everything under control. In a light-hearted manner, he advises viewers to secure the Choli Ki Peti tightly, playfully suggesting to keep their hearts intact.

The video provides a sneak peek at the leading ladies, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, exuding style in their vibrant red aircrew uniforms. Dressed in red blazers and skirts, each holding stroller bags and donning black flight attendant hats, the trio presents a striking and chic ensemble.

Sharing the promo video, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post, saying, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!" Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, the Jab We Met actress described the film in an early interview with India Today as a cool space of comedy, heist, and a typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.

Notably, the film will also feature special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled for theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

