Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan says THIS about bonding with Homi Adajania on and off sets; DEETS

Sara Ali Khan is ready to impress her fans with two back-to-back films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. While the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic film set in the pre-Independence era which is directed by Kannan Iyer. The actress recently opened up about her experience of working with Homi and bonding with him on and off the sets.

Sara Ali Khan on bonding with Homi Adajania on and off the sets

Recently, Sara Ali Khan talked about bonding with filmmaker Homi Adajania on and off the sets. "Honestly I think that, how everyone has been talking about Homi’s energy- all of that is there and true.. but I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough," she said.

Sara also added that Murder Mubarak came into her life at an important time, "And I think, Homi sir for sure, but this entire cast has helped me to do that and be who I am, both on and off camera and it came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so am very very grateful."

Sara Ali Khan on finding it tricky to shoot for two films together

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara shared that Murder Mubarak offered her a role that she hadn't played before and it was interesting doing that character. But the actress also admitted that it was 'tricky' for her to shoot for two films together.

“They (Her characters in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan) have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him (Homi Adajania), trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky.” she said.

More about Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film will start streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a film set in the pre-Independence period where Sara plays the character of a freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. The upcoming film will start streaming on Prime Video on March 21 this year.

