Mushtaq Khan recalls working with Rajesh Khanna before his demise; says ‘nobody was there’

Actor Mushtaq Khan has been associated with the industry for decades and worked with many actors, right from Rajesh Khanna to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the veteran actor opened up about working with Khanna at the peak and end of his career.

Mushtaq Khan talks about working with Rajesh Khanna

Mushtaq Khan, whom we recently saw in Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, shared screen space with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. During his chat with Digital Commentary, the actor spoke about his experience of working with him in the 1980s film Thodisi Bewafaii. Khan said, “I worked with Rajesh Khanna at the height of his stardom. You can’t believe how it was. I would think to myself that I’m working with Rajesh Khanna.”

However, when Mushtaq again joined hands with the late actor in the 2010 film Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein, he felt like no one was with him and he had lost his charm and stardom. “I worked with the same Rajesh Khanna a few years before he passed away in a film called Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein. It was totally different. Nobody was there, nobody. This is life, this is (film) industry and you have to accept it. This is the same with everyone,” Khan recalled.

Mushtaq Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected a big film in his initial days

While talking to the same YouTube channel, the Welcome actor opened up about his days working with Shah Rukh Khan in the TV show Umeed. During their time together, SRK told him that he was getting a lot of calls from producer Pranlal Mehta regarding a movie. Mushtaq Khan encouraged him to work with him. But since the role didn’t have enough substance, the Jawan actor decided to give it a pass.

Talking about the same, Khan said, “Shah Rukh saw his role. He told me that his role was of Raaj Kumar's son and that they won't let him do anything in the film. He said, 'I am getting 2-3 songs and 2-3 scenes, and all of them are with Raaj Kumar. What will I do in that film?' This was Shah Rukh. At that time, when he was nothing, he rejected such a big film.”

