Reality TV star Rajiv Adatia is known for his impeccable comic timing and entertainment quotient. He is also known for maintaining his friendships with almost everyone that he connects with. Adatia took to Instagram and shared a long note appreciating one of his closest friends Sonu Nigam. In the post, Adatia praises the singer for being there for him in his toughest times.

Rajiv Adatia's heartfelt note for Sonu Nigam

Rajiv is known for expressing his emotions out loud. He often takes to social media and shares anecdotes about his friendships with several people and more. This time around, Adatia has spoken about his close friend Sonu Nigam. In a long note on Instagram, Rajiv expressed how Sonu has been by his side in his time of need.

Rajiv wrote, "In life you can’t count on your fingers who is there for you and who genuinely wishes only the best for you! When someone is more happier for your success than even you are that means they are a rare genuine person whom you must protect! You have been such a close part of my life for soooo many years. Always stood by me. Guided me but more over always loved me!"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post for Sonu Nigam:

Rajiv added, "You show me endless love with that Big heart you have! You have only been happier for me and proud of me and never took a minuite to praise me not only in front of me but others also! This is the kind heart you have! I love you soooo much @sonunigamofficial

"The love you show others and the kindness in which you have nurtured me in my bad times and good I will never forget!! You stood by me like a pillar when I was down and you were one of my first supporters when I was up!! Thank you for being you!! Love immensely!!", he added.

Rajiv Adatia in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. He already knew a couple of contestants on the show including Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty. He shared a close bond with Shetty in the beginning but managed to make individual bonds with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

He had a love-hate relationship with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. People loved their fights as they were quite entertaining together. With time, the trio became friends. As the finale neared, Adatia was evicted, but he made his presence felt in the show and won many hearts.

Rajiv Adatia in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Right after Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi. His frenemies Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were also a part of the same season and viewers got a glimpse of their favorite trio again on the show. While Rajiv was considered a weak performer at the beginning of the show, he proved his mettle and lasted in the show for a decent period. He was a comic relief in the show and his banters with Rohit Shetty were also loved by many.

Apart from being a part of these popular reality shows, Rajiv makes sure to keep his followers on social media entertained by sharing his quirky take on various topics.

