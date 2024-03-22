IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sonu Nigam sings Vande Mataram; AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan serenade audience

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a highly anticipated cricketing extravaganza, kicked off today with a spectacular opening ceremony. The stage came alive with the performances of renowned singers such as Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and others, who created a mesmerizing musical ambiance. Their soulful renditions not only captivated the audience present at the stadium but also stirred a sense of patriotism among viewers tuning in from their homes.

Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan perform at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Today, on March 22, the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024 unfolded with immense energy, setting the stage for the inaugural clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sonu Nigam stirred the hearts of the audience with his rendition of India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and the iconic patriotic song Vande Mataram, evoking a profound sense of patriotism among the crowd. His powerful vocals resonated with the spirit of the nation, filling the atmosphere with pride and reverence. Adding to the fervor, Sonu Nigam joined AR Rahman on stage, serenading everyone with the timeless anthem Maa Tujhe Salaam.



AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan electrified the stage with their performance, igniting the atmosphere with the timeless melody of Masakali. They also performed on Ishq Mitaye from the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

The performance of Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, and Neeti Mohan on Satrangi Re illuminated the entire stadium, their voices resonating through the crowd and creating a magical atmosphere.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, stole the spotlight with their captivating performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Akshay made a breathtaking aerial entry, proudly waving the Indian flag in a patriotic display. Joining him on stage, Tiger also waved the flag, symbolizing unity and pride.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch as Tiger Shroff energetically danced to his hit song Jai Jai Shivshankar, while Akshay delighted the crowd with a medley of his chart-topping tracks, including Subha Hone Na De, Shaitan Ka Saala, and the title song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Together, they grooved to the beats of Wallah Habibi and Mast Malang Jhoom from their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Concluding their mesmerizing performance, Akshay and Tiger embarked on a bike ride around the entire ground, proudly holding the Indian tricolor high as the iconic anthem, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo played in the background. Their exhilarating act left the audience spellbound, setting the perfect tone for the thrilling cricketing action that awaited.

