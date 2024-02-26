Pankaj Udhas passes away: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Rajiv Adatia and others mourn demise of veteran singer

Earlier today, news surfaced about the passing of veteran singer Pankaj Udhas at the age of 72 after his prolonged illness at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Nayaab Udhas, his daughter, shared a heartfelt announcement on Instagram regarding his passing. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.”

He was popularly known for ‘Chitti Aayi Hai,’ ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise.’ Along with many celebrities Rupali Ganguly also mourns the death of the evergreen singer, Pankaj Udhas.

How Rupali Ganguly mourns Pankaj Udhas death

After the news of Pankaj Udhas’s death was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab, social media flooded with mourning posts for Pankaj Udhas, as the industry lost a gem. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “The voice that touched millions of hearts…Your masterpieces will be remembered forever Pankaj ji. Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey mourned at Sonu Nigam’s tribute post writing, “Really sad … heartbreaking to hear this .. what a fab human Om Shanti.”

How Rajiv Adatia mourned Pankaj Udhas death

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rajiv Adatia extended his condolences to the Udhas family in this difficult time. The actor writes, “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Pankaj Udhas! How sad! A wonderful ghazal singer and lovely human! God bless his soul! Strength to the family! Om Shanti!”

Other celebrities who mourned on social media

Apart from the television actors, Bollywood also was shocked with the sudden demise of the Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. Madhuri Dixit writes, “Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam decided to give tribute to the departed soul with his post, as he writes, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.” Further, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala reacted, “ RIP what a loss,” at Sonu Nigam’s heart rendering post.

