Rajiv Adatia knows how to keep his friendships and bonds alive. The reality TV star makes sure to connect with his friends and make memories with them whenever time permits. Rajiv has grown extremely close to the Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Adatia recently spent some fun time with these two along with his other popular singer friends Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

Rajiv Adatia, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet Shaan and Sonu Nigam

The Bigg Boss trio Rajiv Adatia, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been catching up quite often. They spent quality time on a quiet evening at the beach along with Adatia's mother. Fans loved the pictures that Rajiv posted from the evening. And now, the trio yet again had a fun time together with Adatia's close friends and popular singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

Sharing a picture from the evening, Rajiv wrote, "Thank you my dearest @singer_shaan and @radhikashaan for such a fun night!! Food was toooo good as always! After long!! Tooo much fun!! Love you! And big hugs!! @sonunigamofficial @6_ankitgupta @priyankachaharchoudhary

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post here:

Rajiv Adatia's loved-up post for Sonu Nigam

Recently, Bigg Boss 15's wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia posted a heartwarming note for his friend Sonu Nigam wherein he expressed his love for the singer and mentioned how he has always been there in his trying times. He also appreciated the singer for being the first one to cheer for him whenever he achieved anything.

Rajiv Adatia's journey in showbiz

Rajiv Adatia made a surprise wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. He knew a few contestants from before as he was Shamita Shetty's Rakhi brother while he knew Eieshan Sehgal as well. After his entertaining stint in the controversial reality show, he was seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 wherein he left the audiences and the crew of the show in splits with his funny tactics.

