EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami reveals getting a ‘virtual whacking’ from his mother after his viral Alvida post

Adnan Sami has been basking in the success of his recently released song Alvida. He had grabbed all the limelight when he deleted all the posts from his Instagram and just posted Alvida. This post had broken the internet and kept the nation guessing what the musician was trying to convey. Finally, the Padma Shri singer put rumours to rest after he dropped his track titled, Alvida! Incidentally, this is Adnan's first song after a long gap of 2 years. Well, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the singer opened up about why he chose to take such a step.

When asked about his Alvida post, Adnan Sami instantly quipped, “I got a massive virtual whacking from my mother for that.” He added, “My whole attitude was that I am starting this new journey in my musical life and this song is the start to the series of whole new music that I am embarking on, It’s a new relationship that I have formed with Sa Re Ga Ma which is wonderful. So the whole idea was the new me, so Adnan 2.0, so let's archive all the previous posts and let's clean the slate for this new beginning. So now it's clean and empty for the next phase of my musical life. And then I thought my new song is going to be Alvida so let me just put a post of just Alvida to give an idea that Alvida is going to be the next song of my life and I didn’t write anything and I did not give any explanation. I just wrote Alvida.”

Adnan Sami further said, “Sochne wali baat hai ki agar kisi ko khudkhushi karni hai ya koi galat kadam uthana hai wo graphics ke sath thodi karega. So ye Alvida jo hai wo bade style se ek ek letter jo hai ghum raha hai. It was done in a graphic kinda way so technically speaking you would imagine that people would probably figure it out. But I didn’t think that people would suddenly go wild with their imagination and then people will start saying what’s wrong.”

Alvida is a vibrant track which will have you grooving in no time, with catchy lyrics and Adnan's signature hand gestures. The song is out now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all leading streaming platforms.

