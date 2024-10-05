Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits representation of 'typical hero' in films is boring: 'Kya kamata hai kya karta hai…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his career with a brief appearance in Aamir Khan's 1999 film, Sarfarosh. He then featured in small roles in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Black Friday, Shool, Jungle, and more. After his big break in Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin became a household name in Hindi cinema. He recently admitted that he feels that the representation of a 'typical hero' in films is boring. The actor pointed out there is no background to his career.

In a recent podcast interview with The Majlis Show on YouTube, Nawazuddin Siddiqui got candid about his perception of the hero's image in commercial films.

When asked to comment on a hero's entry, Nawaz said, "Mujhe bahot boring lagta hai ye sab main sach bataun toh. Hero sabko save karega poori duniya ko wohi bacha paayega. Aur ladki bhi usko hi pyaar karegi, chahein uske andar koi quality ho ya na ho (I find it quite boring if I tell you the truth. The hero will save the whole world, and the girl will fall in love with him irrespective of whether he has any quality in himself)."

"Kya kamata hai kya karta hai ye bhi pata nahin hota... (There is no clue about his earnings or career)," he added.

Nawazuddin continued that the heroine gets head-over-heels in love with him as the hero is good-looking. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor further shared that the girl only understands that he can save her from goons and fight with 15-20 people.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Siddiqui also stated that he enjoys playing grey characters in films. He clarified that such characters don't glorify themselves but are "brutally honest" and make a lot of mistakes.

The 50-year-old actor shared that he doesn't like "flat roles" with no complexity. He shared that grey characters have both "flaws" and "good quality" in them. Talking about "good" characters, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared that they are not a part of reality and only exist in films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Thackeray, Photograph, Mom, Raman Raghav 2.0, Serious Men, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his struggle days; says he has no complaints about life