EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his struggle days; says he has no complaints about life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the shining examples of how one can make it big in the Hindi film industry purely based on their talent and hard work. The actor who started his career decades back by playing uncredit roles in films is now respected as one of the finest artists in Bollywood with several films as lead actor in his kitty

Thanks to his resilience and consistent efforts, Nawaz now owns a bungalow in Mumbai. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming Zee5 film Rautu Ka Raaz. While giving an exclusive house tour to Pinkvilla, he recently uncovered several unknown aspects of his life and also talked about his struggle days.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on enjoying his struggle phase

During the house tour, Nawazuddin Siddiqui showed us his makeup room which would be a dream for many struggling actors in Mumbai. When asked about his struggle days, the actor said that he has no complaints about life and that he enjoyed that phase of his life too because he used to live with so many like-minded people.

Nawaz added that one should never regret the time that has gone by and shared that he has been happy in both phases of his life. Explaining his point, he said that having big houses and cars is not an achievement. The actor said that according to him, real achievement is when a person can do the work that they want to in life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started as an actor in the industry in the late 90s but rose to fame in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, he featured in several big films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Badlapur, Raees, Mom and more. His last Hindi release was Haddi which was released on OTT platform Zee5.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz. The film features him alongside Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, and others. Directed by Anand Surapur, the film is scheduled to release on June 28 directly on Zee5.

