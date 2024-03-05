9 best Manoj Bajpayee movies that showcase his acting brilliance

Manoj Bajpayee, a distinguished figure in Bollywood, has carved a niche for himself with his exceptional acting prowess and versatile roles. With a career spanning decades, he has become synonymous with intense, impactful performances. Known for his nuanced portrayals and ability to immerse himself in diverse characters, Manoj Bajpayee's movies have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Some of Manoj Bajpayee's best movies, such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, and Aligarh, stand testament to his remarkable talent, earning him acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Let's delve into the world of cinema crafted by the maestro, exploring the nuances of storytelling through the lens of Manoj Bajpayee's best movies.

9 best Manoj Bajpayee movies to watch right now:

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Priyanka Setia, Vipin Sharma, Nikhil Pandey

Director: Apoorv Singh

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Zee5

The crime drama Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by a team including Vinod Bhanushali, has a stellar cast featuring Manoj Bajpayee and others. The film, focusing on a true incident, exposes a social evil hidden behind a sage's façade. Recognized at the Filmfare Awards 2023, it clinched five Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Web Original Film, Best Director, Best Story, and Best Dialogue. The narrative predominantly unfolds in a trial room, portraying a man's courageous stand against this powerful social menace.

Bhonsle

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Ipshita Chakraborty, Aditya Agnihotri, Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Devashish Makhija

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bhonsle is a compelling drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee. In the film, Bajpayee portrays Bhonsle, a retired Mumbai police officer grappling with solitude and societal changes. The narrative delves into his struggle against political pressures and inner conflicts, offering a poignant exploration of identity and belonging. Bajpayee's performance is lauded for its depth and authenticity, bringing out the nuances of Bhonsle's character.

Special 26

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Neeraj Pandey

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Apple TV

In the captivating film Special 26, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a stellar performance as Waseem Khan, a no-nonsense and determined CBI officer. His role adds depth to the thrilling heist plot, in which a group of con artists pose as CBI officers to execute high-profile robberies. Bajpayee's nuanced portrayal and the film's engaging storyline make Special 26 a standout movie, showcasing both the actor's talent and the film's gripping narrative.

Budhia Singh: Born To Run

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Mahendra, Tillotama Shome, Gajraj Rao, Shruti Marathe

Director: Soumendra Padhi

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Sport, Drama

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Netflix

In the inspiring film Budhia Singh: Born to Run, Manoj Bajpayee takes on the role of Biranchi Das, a coach who discovers the prodigious running talent of a young boy named Budhia. Bajpayee's portrayal beautifully captures the complexities of mentorship and the challenges the remarkable Budhia faces. The film unfolds their incredible journey, showcasing Bajpayee's emotive performance and the resilience of the human spirit. Budhia Singh: Born to Run stands as a moving testament to dedication, dreams, and the bond between a coach and his prodigy.

In The Shadow

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Ranvir Shorey, Aswath Bhatt

Director: Dipesh Jain

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Prime Video

In the evocative film In the Shadows, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a poignant performance as Khuddoos, a lonely man obsessed with surveillance cameras in Old Delhi. His character unravels the complexities of urban loneliness and paranoia. Bajpayee's portrayal captures the emotional depth of Khuddoos, making In the Shadows a haunting exploration of the human psyche. The film showcases the actor's versatility, and the haunting impact of a life lived in the shadows of a bustling city.

Satyameva Jayate

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nora Fatehi

Director: Milap Zaveri

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Prime Video

In the intense thriller Satyameva Jayate, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a compelling performance as Shivansh Rathod, a skilled police officer. Bajpayee's character becomes entangled in a gripping cat-and-mouse game with a vigilante seeking justice. His nuanced portrayal adds depth to the film's exploration of corruption and societal issues. Bajpayee's dynamic role elevates Satyameva Jayate, making it a riveting cinematic experience with his impactful presence in the narrative.

LOC: Kargil

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon

Director: JP Dutta

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, War

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Prime Video

In the war epic LOC Kargil, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a powerful portrayal as Lt. Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi. His character plays a pivotal role in depicting the challenges soldiers face during the Kargil conflict. Bajpayee's performance brings a human touch to the harsh realities of war, showcasing the camaraderie and sacrifices of those on the front lines. LOC Kargil stands as a tribute to the heroism of the Indian Armed Forces, with Bajpayee's role contributing to the film's emotional impact.

Chittagong

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Vega Tamotia, Barry John, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Bedabrata Pain

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: War, Action

Release year: 2012

Where to watch: Apple TV

In the poignant historical drama Chittagong, Manoj Bajpayee portrays Surya Sen, a school teacher turned revolutionary leader during the British colonial era. Bajpayee brings to life the inspiring journey of Surya Sen, who led the Chittagong Uprising against oppressive British rule. His portrayal captures the resilience and bravery of the character, making Chittagong a moving tribute to the unsung heroes of India's fight for independence. Bajpayee's performance adds emotional depth to the film's exploration of courage and sacrifice.

Pinjar

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Sandali Sinha, Sanjay Suri, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Isha Koppikar

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: YouTube

In the emotionally charged drama Pinjar, Manoj Bajpayee portrays Rashid, a character entangled in the intricacies of the India-Pakistan partition. Bajpayee's compelling performance captures the turmoil of Rashid's conflicted emotions and the impact of historical events on personal lives. Pinjar beautifully unfolds a narrative of love, loss, and resilience, with Bajpayee's nuanced portrayal adding a human touch to the film's exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, Manoj Bajpayee's cinematic journey stands as a testament to his exceptional artistry and commitment to storytelling. Manoj Bajpayee's movie list is full of gripping crime dramas and thought-provoking performances; he has consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft. Bajpayee's ability to delve into the intricacies of diverse characters has garnered him critical acclaim. The actor has also earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.