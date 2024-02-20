Pankaj Tripathi shares his thoughts on being labeled as OTT actor; 'Wo image nahi hai ab'

Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated as one of Bollywood's most remarkable talents of his generation. His versatility knows no bounds, as he effortlessly shines in every genre, whether it's comedy, thriller, or drama. However, it was his unforgettable performances in web series like Mirzapur and Sacred Games that catapulted him to instant fame.

Films like Mimi, which garnered him immense love and acclaim, were also not traditional theatrical releases. This led many to label him as an OTT actor. Recently, Pankaj Tripathi candidly addressed this perception, revealing that the image has evolved over time.

Pankaj Tripathi moves beyond the OTT actor label

As reported by Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, expressed his joy at breaking free from the OTT actor stereotype that emerged during the pandemic. He highlighted that during the COVID-19 lockdown when cinemas were closed, his web series Mirzapur gained immense popularity.

Additionally, successful films like Gunjan Saxena, Mimi, Ludo, and Kaagaz, originally intended for theaters, were forced to release on streaming platforms due to the lockdown, further reinforcing the association with OTT platforms.

Tripathi emphasized that while he acknowledges his significant presence on OTT platforms, he believes his work transcends beyond just digital mediums. Despite being prominently featured in popular OTT content, he emphasized that his upcoming projects, such as OMG2, Fukrey 3, and Metro...In Dino, showcase his versatility across various mediums.

Advertisement

He confidently declared that he is no longer solely labeled as an OTT actor, as his diverse body of work speaks for itself. "Ab normal hogaya hai, I am not just tagged as an OTT actor now; vo image nahi hai ab," he said.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about working across mediums

Pankaj Tripathi's approach to selecting projects isn't restricted by the platform. He explained, "I don't consciously balance projects across platforms. I have several ongoing franchises, so I prioritize them. I go with the flow while choosing projects." Currently, he is preparing for his roles in upcoming film franchises, including Fukrey 3 and Stree 2.

As cinemas gradually reopen and normalcy returns, Tripathi is optimistic about the ability of new films to draw audiences back to theaters. He believes that the films that are releasing now have the power to entice audiences to return to cinemas.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS his mother still doesn't know he's a star; 'She wants that simple life'