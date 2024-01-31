Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108 gets postponed; to now release in THIS month

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood. Starting out with minor roles, he has now become a mainstream actor with many successful films under his name. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming drama thriller Section 108. However, its release date has been pushed.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108 release date pushed

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108 was earlier supposed to be released on February 2nd this year. This news was announced during the film's teaser release last year. However, now the makers have decided to push the date and release the film in May end of this year. Section 108's producers Ankit Kumar Pandey and RJ Mahavesh from Cinemawala have released a statement to inform the said.

The statement said: “We have decided to postpone the release of the movie to May end -tentatively. Our actor’s dates couldn’t match the schedule and some locations were not available as well. And we were not ready to compromise with the quality at any cost. Finally, we are on floor for our final schedule and are all set to release in May end.”

Section 108 is written and directed by Rasikh Khan and produced by Cinemawala and Three Arrows Productions. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Regina Cassandra, Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma and Alishaa Ohri among others.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won't ask for work

Last week, Nawaz appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish where he spoke about what he would do if he ran out of work. He said he would rather sell all his belongings to make a film and stated that acting is important to him and he would do it anywhere. The actor said: “If I don’t have work tomorrow, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’ I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus.”

In the same interview, Nawaz revealed that he used to stammer a lot earlier. However, things changed after he started getting work. “I never thought that I would be able to do these things, because I was a little laidback. I was a tube light. I used to stammer, and take time to understand things,” he said. Nawaz revealed that the stammering comes back whenever he is really angry at times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

Nawaz was recently seen in the Telugu language action thriller film Saindhav which was released in January. Last year, he portrayed the role of a transgender person in the crime thriller Haddi which was well-received. The film also starred Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

He will be next seen alongside Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon in Noorani Chehra. Apart from that, he is also doing two films: Adbhut and Sangeen. Overall, the actor is in a very good phase of his career and has several interesting projects in the lineup.

