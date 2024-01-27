Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he will never ask for work; reveals he would rather sell 'everything' to make film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a humble beginning as he started by playing small roles in films. Slowly, the actor made a name for himself in the industry and is now one of the most established names in the industry. In a recent conversation, the Black Friday actor opened up about what he would do if offers dry up one day and if he would ask for work.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he won't ask for work

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while appearing on the Unfiltered by Samdish, revealed that he would never ask for work if offers dry up someday. He said he would rather sell all his belongings to make a film. The seasoned actor also emphasized that acting is important to him and he will do it anywhere. Nawazuddin said: “If I don’t have work tomorrow, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’ I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus.”

Nawaz also revealed that he used to stammer a lot. “I never thought that I would be able to do these things, because I was a little laidback. I was a tube light. I used to stammer, and take time to understand things,” he added. The actor further said that it went away around 2005-2006 as he started getting work. However, he said that the stammering comes back whenever he is really angry.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

Workwise, Nawaz was last seen in the Telugu action thriller Saindhav. Before that, he did films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Haddi, and Afwah. He will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem. Last year, he also did a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes shocking confession about drinking and liking marijuana; Says 'Mujhe maza aata hai'