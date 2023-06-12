Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya drops romantic reel with her mystery man, days after VIRAL pic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui hit the headlines a few months ago over the battle for their children’s custody. They have both been reportedly separated for years. A week ago, Aaliya took to her Instagram to post a picture with a mystery man, and she was seen enjoying coffee with him. In her caption, she wrote that her relationship with him is beyond friendship, and that she also has the right to be happy. While she didn’t reveal the man’s name, Aaliya later told a tabloid that he is an Italian, and that they met in Dubai a year ago. Now, Aaliya has shared yet another post with him on Instagram.

Aaliya Siddiqui shares a reel with her mystery man

On Monday, Aaliya Siddiqui took to her Instagram account to share a video with the new man in her life. She looks incredibly happy, as she holds him close, and strikes a few poses with him for this romantic reel. Aaliya has her hair tied back in a bun, and is seen wearing a coat. Meanwhile, the man is all suited up as he happily poses with Aaliya. While sharing the black-and-white video, Aaliyah added a cover of the song ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ from Jab We Met in the background. In her caption, she simply wrote, “Life speaks to us a lot, we just need to listen to its voice.” Check out the video below.

Aaliya Siddiqui opens up about the new man in her life

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Bombay Times, Aaliya Siddiqui talked about her companion and said that he works in the IT sector. They met in Dubai last year at a mutual friend’s party, and hit it off instantly. She said that it was he who approached Aaliya first, after which they got talking. Aaliya called him an intelligent, simple man, who is respectful, loving and caring, revealing that he has been a huge emotional support for her during the past year. “He makes me wonder... kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota,” said Aaliya.

