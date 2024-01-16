Neena Gupta’s ‘simple wedding picture’ with Vivek Mehra featuring Masaba Gupta is throwback GOLD

Neena Gupta has seen several ups and downs in her personal as well as professional life. The actress, who raised her daughter Masaba as a single mother, found love at the age of 50, and got married to New Delhi–based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, in a private ceremony in the United States in 2008. Now, Neena Gupta has shared a lovel throwback picture from her simple wedding with Vivek Mehra, and it features Masaba too!

Neena Gupta shares her wedding picture with Vivek Mehra

On Tuesday morning, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture from her wedding with Vivek Mehra. In the picture from 2008, Vivek and Neena are seen sitting on stools, while a priest sat in front of them. A table is placed in from of the couple with a kalash kept on it. A young Masaba Gupta is seen in a blue salwar suit, standing behind the bride and groom. She is seen holding an umbrella to shield herself from the sun.

Neena Gupta looks beautiful in a gorgeous red silk saree, with her hair tied back in a bun. Meanwhile, Vivek Mehra is seen in a brown kurta, white pajama, and a white stole over his shoulder. “My simple wedding picture,” wrote Neena Gupta while sharing the beautiful picture. Check it out below!

When Neena Gupta recalled how she met Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta opened up about her love story with Vivek Mehra, in a conversation on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter With Neha. The Badhaai Ho actress said that they met on a plane which was coming from London to Bombay. “He’s based in Delhi but he was coming to Bombay for some work. And just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class, he was somewhere behind. but one lady wanted him to change his seat and that’s how he came and sat beside me. My life would have been so different,” said Neena Gupta.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the comedy-drama film Mast Mein Rehne Ka, which also stars Jackie Shroff. It was released on Prime Video, in December 2023.

