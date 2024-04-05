Did you know Om Puri signed on for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro without reading script beforehand? Here's what happened next

Even after 41 years since its release, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra still gets asked about the iconic Hindi comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which he co-wrote. In a recent chat, Sudhir talked about the challenges they faced while making the movie, like actresses being hesitant to sign on and some actors expressing doubts.

Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah had reservations about Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

During an event in Chandigarh, as reported by ETimes, Sudhir Mishra revealed that every leading actress had turned down the opportunity to star in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Mishra also recalled a moment on set when Om Puri, with a furrowed brow, questioned the script's origins. He remembered, "One day on set, Om Puri saab asked me, ‘Did you write this?’ I responded, ‘Hadn’t you read it?’ and he admitted he hadn’t."

And it doesn't end there. Naseeruddin Shah, another luminary of Indian cinema, had his own doubts about the film, considering it a bit of a mess. Yet, despite the chaos, he still jumped on board. Why? Not because of the script, but because of his personal connection with Mishra. Now that's a story worth telling!

About Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, directed by Kundan Shah, stands as a dark satire highlighting the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media, and business. Alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, the film featured stellar performances by Ravi Baswani, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta in key roles. Notably, the film was honored with the 1984 Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film.

About Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra is a distinguished film director and screenwriter with an impressive portfolio of projects. Among his notable works as a director are Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, Khamosh, and Inkaar.

