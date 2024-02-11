EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur to begin shooting for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino from next week; deets inside

Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro…In Dino is one of the long-awaited films in Bollywood. Ever since its inception, the film has piqued everyone’s interest. The film is headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur among other stars sharing the spotlight. After making his significant appearance in acclaimed projects like Gumraah and The Night Manager last year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aditya is all set to shoot for Basu’s directorial from next week.

Aditya Roy Kapur gears up for the shoot of Metro...In Dino

According to sources close to the development, it has been revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to start shooting for his next highly anticipated film Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The actor will begin the subsequent schedule from next week. It has also been revealed that the shoot will take place in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apart from Aditya, the sequel to Basu’s 2007 release also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the important roles. According to the makers, the film is touted as an anthology of ‘heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.’

It is worth mentioning that the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters this year on March 29 on the occasion of Good Friday, however, it was only last month that the makers announced the shift in its release date. The film will grace the silver screens later this year on September 13, 2024.

“#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now be released on 13th September 2024,” read the post on X shared by the T-Series.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the eagerly awaited film is backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. The music will be given by Pritam who has collaborated with Basu on films like Gangster, Life In A… Metro, Barfi, Jagga, Jasoos, and Ludo.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be collaborating with Anurag Basu after their last successful project Ludo. He was last seen in The Night Manager, which was well-received by the audience. The crime thriller series created by Sandeep Modi is a remake of the British television series The Night Manager based on John Le Carre's novel of the same name.

