Kaagaz 2 Trailer: Satish Kaushik fights for rights; his last film with Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta to release on THIS date

The trailer for Kaagaz 2 was unveiled, marking late Satish Kaushik's final film. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and more, the movie is directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain. Jointly produced by Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is set to grace the big screens on March 1, 2024.

The prequel, Kaagaz, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, gained widespread acclaim in 2021. Now, Kaagaz 2 is poised to uphold the legacy, delving into the challenges faced by an ordinary individual whose right to life is hindered by protests and rallies.

Watch Kaagaz 2 trailer here:

Anupam Kher’s heartfelt note

Anupam Kher, the seasoned actor, had earlier shared a touching message in memory of the late Satish Kaushik while revealing the inaugural poster of Kaagaz 2. He wrote, “Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!” “As law abiding citizens, let us follow what is written on official Kaagaz.” A film based on true instances and in loving memory of dear Satish Kaushik ji, releasing in cinemas on 1st March!”

Satish Kaushik’s demise

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, aged 66, passed away in Gurugram on March 9,2023. Anupam Kher, his friend and colleague, confirmed the news. Kaushik, who was in the NCR, experienced a heart attack while visiting a friend in Gurugram.

