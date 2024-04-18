‘Coolest’ nani-to-be Neena Gupta shows her excitement after Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy

On April 18, 2024, Neena Gupta's daughter and ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta, took to Instagram and announced the news of her first pregnancy with hubby Satyadeep Misra.

Nani-to-be Neena Gupta also took to Instagram and posted a picture of Masaba and Satya, penning a heartfelt note for her daughter and son-in-law.

Neena Gupta's heartwarming reaction to Masaba Gupta's pregnancy

Neena Gupta penned a sweet note for her daughter Masaba's pregnancy news and captioned it, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai".(Our children's child is about to come. What can be more happier than this).

Fans call Neena Gupta the coolest Nani

As soon as Neena Gupta shared the news of her daughter Masaba Gupta's pregnancy, fans quickly flooded the comments section, applauding the soon-to-be-coolest nani. One commented, "Wowwww.. congratulations to the couple and the soon-to-be nani maa.. I am sure Neenaji, you will be the coolest nani ever.. wish you great times ahead and loads of love to Masaba." Another wrote, "Nani Gupta." Another commented, "Sabko dher saari badhai aur in dono ko dher saara pyaar, Nani!" Another exclaimed, "Neena ji nani ji, bahot mubarak!" Yet another wrote, "Congratulations nanima!!!!!" And one more added, "Congratulations to the bestest Nani."

Minutes after Masaba shared the post, several celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, and Ananya Panday among others extended heartfelt wishes in the comments section.

About Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on January 27, 2023, and took to social media to announce their marriage. The couple had an intimate wedding surrounded by their loved ones. Sharing a photo of them, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!"

The intimate wedding was also attended by her dad Viv Richards.

