Anil Kapoor gets emotional; shares trailer of his friend Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2

Late actor, Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2 is all set to grace the cinemas on March 1, 2024. The trailer of the film was released today and received a warm response from the audience. Anil Kapoor got emotional as he took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film. He also penned a heart-melting note in the memory of his close friend.

Anil Kapoor's emotional note for late Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz 2

Anil Kapoor who was a close friend of Satish Kaushik wrote, "This film is extra special…my very dear friend’s last film…I feel lucky to see him perform one last time… Yeh sirf mudda nahi, yeh har aadmi ke emotions hai…."

Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher who was also a dear friend of Satish Kaushik and shared screen space with him in Kaagaz 2 wrote a heart-touching note while sharing the poster of the film yesterday. He wrote, “Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!”

The sequel of Kaagaaz

Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi in lead released in 2021 on Zee 5. Written and directed by Satish Kaushik, The film is about the 19-year-long struggle of Bharat Lal Bihari who was wrongly declared dead on government records. Now, Kaagaz 2 is expected to take the legacy of Kaagaz to the next level. The story of the sequel is about the challenges faced by a common man whose right to live is affected by protests and rallies.

More about Kaagaz 2

Kaagaz 2 stars Satish Kaushik along with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and more. The movie is directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain. Jointly produced by Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Satish Kaushik passed away last year

Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram on March 9, 2023, following a heart attack. The news came as a shock to the whole film industry and left many fans and friends in a state of grief.

