Netizens mourn loss of Chitthi Aayee Hai singer Pankaj Udhas; say ‘Ghazals won't be same’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Indian singer Pankaj Udhas, celebrated for his contributions to Hindi cinema and his soulful ghazals, left an indelible mark on the music industry. One of his timeless classics, Chitthi Aayi Hai from the movie Naam, resonated deeply with audiences, becoming an instant hit. In a heartbreaking turn of events, it was disclosed that the legendary artist succumbed to a prolonged illness. His devoted listeners and admirers have flooded social media with messages of sorrow, expressing their grief and honoring his enduring legacy.

Netizens express grief over singer Pankaj Udhas’ passing

Soon after the heartbreaking news of Pankaj Udhas' passing emerged, X (Twitter) was inundated with an outpouring of heartbroken messages from netizens, grieving his loss and extending their condolences to his loved ones. In their tributes, they fondly remembered his famous songs and celebrated his remarkable body of work, ensuring that his legacy would continue to resonate through the echoes of his melodies.

A user, sharing the song Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, lamented, “Ghazals won't be same without legends like #JagjitSingh ji and #PankajUdhas ji. Om Shanti Sir. 90's era was the best so far. I used to listen to Ghazals, Pop songs, Bhajans and what not… My personal fav are Aur Ahista..Kijiye Baaten and this legendary ghazal.”

Another individual shared the song Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien, recalling, “This song, The nostalgia, such sweet memories... this song was based on ‘Gift of The Magi’ - a beautiful story I remember learning moral sci books... Ty #PankajUdhas for making 90s and 2000's indian pop music so melodious n memorable May you RIP, OmShanti.”

One netizen penned, “Padmashree Pankaj Udhas, legendary ghazal and playback singer, dies due to prolonged illness at 72. I will always remember him through his songs (Chitthi Aayi Hai) (Today Pankaj ji made everyone sad) Om Shanti.”

Another person reflected, “Rest In Peace #PankajUdhas upcoming generations will remember you for your timeless ghazals.”

One fan expressed their sorrow, saying, “Sad.. Pankaj Udas ji's letter arrived, leaving us all and departed from this world. End of an era… Humble tribute Om Shanti Om ॥ May God give him a place at his feet!"

Another user said, “#PankajUdhas, the legendary Padmashri musician, has passed away. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this challenging period. Om Shanti.”

A tweet read, “From Chitthi Aayee Hai to Chandi jaisa rang hai tera, He will always be remembered for his Beautiful Ghazals Rest in peace #PankajUdhas.”

One post said, “One of India’s best known ghazal and playback singer... RIP Pankaj Udhas.”

Another person shared the Chitthi Aayee Hai song and stated, “Om Shanti #PankajUdhas Sir, One of the best singers in the industry, I will always remember you for this song.”

About Pankaj Udhas’ death

Pankaj Udhas’ daughter, Nayaab Udhas, took to Instagram today to share a statement with the public regarding her father’s passing. The announcement read, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.”

Following this tragic news, numerous celebrities from the film industry, including Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Nigam, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and others, expressed their sorrow and mourned his loss.

