New bride Sshura Khan holds husband Arbaaz Khan's hand in fresh PIC; fans are all hearts

Arbaaz Khan surprised everyone when the news of him getting married to a girl named Sshura Khan came out in late December.The duo got married last month in a lovely yet intimate wedding which was attended by their family and close friends. Days after their special day, Sshura took to social media to share a lovely picture of their hands. Fans have also reacted on the same. Let's find out.

Sshura Khan drops PIC of her and Arbaaz Khan's hand

Today, on January 3rd, Arbaaz Khan's wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture. It featured a closeup of her and Arbaaz's hands holding each other tightly. She wrote in the caption, "Me & Mine (black heart emoji) @arbaazkhanofficial."

Several users took to the comment section to shower love on the newlywed couple. While one user congratulated them by writing, "MuBaRakaN", another one wrote: "Masha Allah (multiple red heart emojis)." Another one penned, "Beautiful lovely Jodi".

Inside Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on December 24th. Right after their big day, the couple shared their dreamy wedding pics in a collaborative post. It read, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

In the picture, both Arbaaz and Sshura can be seen staring at each other with love-filled eyes. They look gorgeous in their respective wedding outfits.

The wedding was attended by several big names from Bollywood. Arbaaz's father Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, and brothers Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan, along with Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma were present. Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, and others along with Sshura's family were also present.

The wedding took place in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house. Post the wedding, several celebrity guests took to their social media to share pictures from Arbaaz-Sshura's special day and congratulated them.

Who is Sshura Khan?

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist by profession and has worked in several films and television shows. She also has a strong social media presence where she has posted pictures with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani as she has worked closely with the two.

Previously, Arbaaz was in a relationship with Italian model-actress Giorgia Andriani. Prior to that, he was married to Malaika Arora with whom he has a son, Arhaan Khan. Recently, Arbaaz unfollowed Malaika on Instagram.

How did they meet?

Reportedly, Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of his upcoming film titled Patna Shukla. The film is produced by him under his production banner and is directed by Vivek Budakoti. While Arbaaz was the producer and actor in this film, Sshura was in the makeup department. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik and Satish Kaushik. It is expected to be released in 2024.

Workwise, Arbaaz was last seen in Farrey which was the debut film of Alizeh Agnihotri. In it, he played the role of Chavi's father. He will be next seen in Patna Shukla.

