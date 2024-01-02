Arbaaz Khan unfollows ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram post tying knot with Sshura Khan

Bollywood star Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time. He exchanged the vows with his ladylove Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023, in an intimate nikah ceremony. Days after his second marriage, it came to everyone's light that Arbaaz unfollowed his ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram.

Arbaaz Khan unfollows Malaika Arora on Instagram

Arbaaz Khan who was previously married to Malaika Arora has unfollowed her on Instagram post his second marriage with Sshura Khan. In his following list, the actress cannot be found. But, Malaika's following list still shows the name of Arbaaz. The time when he unfollowed Malaika is still unknown.

The Dabangg actor follows only 127 Instagram accounts. This list includes his brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, and his son Arhaan Khan. In 2017, a Mid-Day report stated that Arbaaz had unfollowed Malaika after their divorce but followed her back later.

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan who was making headlines for wedding rumors with Sshura Khan, finally tied the knot with Sshura who is the makeup artist of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The wedding took place in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house and the couple performed the wedding rituals in attendance of their close friends and family members.

Arbaaz and Sshura jointly shared their wedding pictures. In the picture, the couple looks dreamy as they pose together with the floral decorations in the background. For the big day, the bride and groom twinned in floral outfits.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz Khan's past relationships

Speaking about Arbaaz's past relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They co-parent their son together named Arhaan Khan. He was born in 2002. But the former couple announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. But in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo has parted ways.

She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

