Nora Fatehi recalls protesting against wearing tiny blouse in Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate; 'We are all inherently s*xy, but...'

Nora Fatehi is a performer and dancer who grabbed eyeballs with her special appearances in movies. In the 2018 action movie Satyameva Jayate, she made the audience go gaga with her impressive moves in the song Dilbar. While the viewers were highly impressed with her dancing skills, the actress was a little taken aback by watching the size of the blouse that was made by the team for her. Hence, she raised her voice against it and got it changed.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nora Fatehi recalled how she protested against wearing the tiny outfit in the trending song Dilbar. During the event, she said that the production team of Satyameva Jayate had to make a new blouse because the one they brought for her was too tiny, and she had to put her foot down.

According to The Indian Express, she told the team that she could not wear that. “Don’t over-sexualise me. I get it, it is a s*xy song. We are all inherently s*xy, but we don’t need to get vulgar about it,” she told the makers of the action-thriller adding that it was also Ramadan. Further on, the actress revealed the director of the movie Milap Zaveri makes fun of her for this at several parties.

Recalling what happened when she said ‘no’ to wearing the clothing initially made for her, the Street Dancer 3D actress divulged that they had to reconstruct the whole blouse. While she didn’t mind showing the stomach because of the song’s aesthetics, she couldn’t show too much cleavage. The publication quoted her saying, “To a lot of people it looks over s*xy, but for me, it was something I was comfortable wearing compared to what they were going to give me.”

While this seems like a powerful move, Nora also stated that it’s tough because, at that time, she was a ‘nobody’. Hence, filmmakers can be like ‘Who the hell do you think you are?’ This is why she has to explain her perspective with love. Luckily, when she spoke to Milap about it and stated that they should not ruin the music and choreography of the track because of a blouse, the filmmaker agreed and they went ahead with it.

