Nora Fatehi reveals people asked her if she wanted to be 'next Katrina Kaif' and how it impacted her mental health: 'When you get a lot of rejection..'

Nora Fatehi faced years of challenges before achieving success in the entertainment industry. In a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand at the IFFM in Melbourne, she revealed that during her early days, she encountered numerous dubious individuals who were always looking to take advantage of vulnerable positions. The Dilbar girl mentioned that people often asked her if she wanted to be the next Katrina Kaif and how that itself impacted her mental health. She stated, 'When you get a lot of rejection, which I got a lot, a lot of 'you are not good enough'.

Nora shared that the initial period of her life took a toll on her mental health, prompting her to seek therapy. She mentioned that people frequently questioned whether she aspired to be the "next Katrina Kaif," which felt like an unattainable dream.

She explained that the repeated rejections left her feeling inadequate, stating that receiving numerous messages of "you are not good enough" and being asked if she wanted to be the next Katrina Kaif was disheartening.

She expressed that it felt terrible to be in that situation. Although she had built a thick skin over time, she acknowledged that this period was particularly difficult for her.

After going through some of these experiences, Nora realized that she could never appear "desperate" for opportunities, as this is what certain individuals prey upon.

The Crakk actress noted that this lesson taught her to avoid giving off desperate vibes because, if, once she did, people would exploit that to their advantage. As a result, she stopped expressing her strong desire to act.

She began saying things like, "I would love to, but if it doesn’t work out, I can always return home, finish university, and become a lawyer."

Fatehi further mentioned that some people claimed they could connect her with major production houses, and being new to the industry, she would often accompany them. Nora noted that this often put her in many "scary situations," but over time, she learned how to handle these "weirdos."

Nora recounted that when she first relocated to Mumbai as a Moroccan from Canada, she was unsure if she was communicating with the right people, many of whom promised to assist her.

At the age of 22, she admitted that she would have approached those situations differently if she had the wisdom she has now.

