John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri recalls his fallout with actor after film's failure; 'Was a fan of him and...'

Following Satyameva Jayate 2's failure, several reports indicated a rift between lead actor John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he became so enamored with John that he ended up creating a film focused more on the actor than on a coherent story. He acknowledged that his affection for John backfired, leading to a period of silence between them for a couple of months, as John was upset about the film's poor box office performance.

Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khossla, was a highly anticipated film with a budget of Rs. 93 crore. Its failure came as a significant shock to the team. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the film's director admitted that the film lacked a coherent story. Instead, it centered solely on John Abraham, which the director identified as a major reason for its failure.

Zaveri explained that, aside from the film's release during a dry period following the COVID-19 pandemic, his affection for Abraham had negative consequences. He said, "I was a fan of his and tried to show he could do everything on screen, but that love backfired."

When asked about his fallout with the actor, the Marjaavaan director revealed that there was a period of two to three months after the release when the actor from Dostana did not communicate with him.

Milap recounted the phase and said, "I called and messaged him. He replied and said he was sad. He didn't say he was upset with me. He said, 'main dukhi hu iss film pe mera bahut daromadar tha.’ I was excited and mainly upset hu yeh nahi chali. But something had broken, uska dil bhi toota, mera bhi toota ke film nahi chali."

The failure was a significant shock, and Zaveri mentioned that John had withdrawn into himself. However, after some time, they started talking again, and a few months later, John even visited the actor and hugged him. Additionally, the Housefull 2 actor expressed his interest in working with Milap in the future.

Regarding the current status of their relationship, the filmmaker mentioned that they are close friends but do not communicate as frequently as they used to. Nevertheless, he expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the actor on an action film and plans to approach him soon.

Milap Zaveri is currently working on Masti 4, featuring Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, John Abraham will be appearing in The Diplomat and Tehran.

