Not Nargis Fakhri but THIS actress was first choice for Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar; here's what went wrong

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar released in 2011 but is still remembered as his career's one of the best films. Imtiaz Ali presented him onscreen in a way no one could've imagined and brought out a remarkable performance. Nargis Fakhri was the heroine of the film and her chemistry with Ranbir was mind-blowing. But do you know, before Nargis, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan whom Imtiaz wanted to cast as a heroine in the film?

Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan as a heroine in Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in his Jab We Met that he wanted to have her as heroine again in Rockstar. But since Ranbir Kapoor was best suited for the title role and the director couldn't cast him romantically opposite his cousin, he had to drop the idea of having Kareena. Later, Nargis played the role and Kareena admitted that it was heartbreaking for her.

According to Hindustan Times, Ranbir also acknowledged it and said, "She’s hardworking, passionate and has had the opportunity to work with many good directors, including Imtiaz. It’s unfortunate that since we are related by blood, we couldn’t act together."

But he hoped that they could work together in the future as characters not romantically involved with each other. Well, we are still waiting to see that happen.

Ranbir Kapoor worked with his grand uncle Shammi Kapoor in Rockstar

Ranbir couldn't work with Kareena in the film but he got a chance to act along with his grand uncle Shammi Kapoor. The late actor played Ustad Jameel Khan in the film who had an important role in Ranbir Kapoor's character Jordan's character arc.

A fun fact: Ustad Jameel Khan has a dialogue in the film where he talks about Ranbir and says, "Ye bada jaanwar hai, ye aapke chote pinjre mein nahi samayega, ye apni duniya banayega (He's a big animal, he won't fit in your small cage, he'll create his own world). Considering the career choices Ranbir has made and the way they have shaped his career, that dialogue has turned out to be true in real life as well.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which turned out to be a gigantic blockbuster. His upcoming films are some of the biggest Bollywood projects like Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2, and Vanga's Animal Park.

Talking about Ramayana, as per the latest reports, director Nitesh Tiwari has formed a dedicated team for the film's diction and dialogue department. Apart from the dialogues, great attention has also been paid to the costumes and appearances of the characters. The diction expert will make sure that the dialogue delivery of Ranbir Kapoor aligns with the vision of the film. Moreover, the Animal actor who will be seen as Sri Ram in the film has been spending hours reading dialogues and sending videos to the director.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan which was released on Netflix last year. Her upcoming films include The Crew and Singham 3. The Crew will have her in the lead along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma while Singham 3 will also feature Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

