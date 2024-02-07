Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal lock calendars until 2025 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are three of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood right now. The trio will be working with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently announced romantic period war film Love & War. Recent reports suggest that all three actors have taken their commitment to the next level and have locked their dates for the project for a long time.

Ranbir, Alia, Vicky lock their dates for Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have locked their calendars for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The trio has blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025 to focus on this project. This means that they won't be signing new films or shows until Christmas next year.

An industry source said: “The details surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love And War' have been kept under wraps. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be the biggest film of 2025. The film is not only massive with respect to its scale considering the mega star cast, grand canvas, and mesmerizing music but also in terms of the dedication of the team. It’s learnt that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025 for the film.”

Love & War was announced last month

On January 24th, the next project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War was announced. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a poster to announce this news. The poster read: "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War' See you at the movies! Christmas 2025" Towards the end, we the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky were marked above their names.

Vicky captioned this post, "An eternal cinema dream has come true." The film will reportedly clash with James Cameron's big-budget blockbuster Avatar 3 at the box office on Christmas 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor to play grey character in Love & War

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Ranbir will be playing a character with grey shades in this film. A source close to the development said: "Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir's performance in Animal blew SLB's mind away. While Love And War is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky's part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment."

Love & War marks the second collaboration between Alia and SLB after the National Award-winning Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir had assisted him during Black and worked with him in Saawariya. For Vicky, it is their first ever collaboration.

