Nusharratt Bharuccha CAN'T endure horror films but was at ease while filming Chhorii 2; find out why

The official trailer of Chhorii 2 was released on YouTube on April 3. Taking place seven years after the events of the first installment, Chhorii 2 centers on Sakshi, who now lives a quiet life with her daughter Ishani—who has a rare condition that makes exposure to sunlight life-threatening. In a recent interaction, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about how the film impacted her mentally, sharing insights into her emotional experience while portraying fear.

Despite not being a fan of horror films herself, as reported by OTTplay, Nushrratt Bharuccha found herself surprisingly comfortable while shooting Chhorii 2. The actress admitted that she usually avoids scary movies but explained that Chhorii 2 leans more towards psychological and human-driven horror.

According to her, it focuses on the disturbing actions people inflict on one another, making it much deeper than a typical horror story.

Featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in key roles, the film is helmed by director Vishal Furia and backed by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, and Psych. The sequel is set to premiere on Prime Video India on April 11.

Set in the unexplored realm of underground caves, the trailer for Chhorii 2 pulls viewers back into Sakshi’s haunting world, now darker, deadlier, and more perilous. Haunting rituals, ghostly figures, and unsettling folklore build an atmosphere thick with dread as she confronts malevolent supernatural forces to protect her daughter, Ishani.

Soha’s mysterious, ‘Daasi Ma’ character only adds to the tension. Beneath the scares, the trailer reveals an emotional survival story, a mother’s unyielding fight against evil, promising a chilling, more intense chapter filled with deeper fears and unexpected twists.

According to India Today, reflecting on her return as Sakshi in Chhorii 2, Nushrratt shared that the experience was both deeply intense and immensely fulfilling.

She noted that the sequel takes place seven years after Sakshi has been relentlessly safeguarding her daughter and now faces her worst fear—an element that brings heightened emotional depth and tension to the story.

Bharuccha pointed out that the horror in this chapter feels more haunting and impactful as it draws from a mother’s most terrifying nightmare.

She praised director Vishal Furia for blending chilling horror with raw, heartfelt emotion, creating a gripping narrative centered on survival, love, and a mother’s unyielding determination to protect her child.

