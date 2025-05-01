Ameesha Patel recalls slapping men for inappropriate behavior in crowds, shares shocking incident during Gadar shoot: ‘This often happens to women…’

Ameesha Patel is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood. She has given so many hit films including Gadar and Gadar 2. Now, she opened up on a shocking incident during the Gadar shoot and recalls slapping men for inappropriate behavior in crowds. The actress added that this often happens to women in crowded places.

In an interview with Filmy Mantra, Ameesha Patel opened up on a shocking incident from the time of Gadar shooting. When asked about uncomfortable encounters in crowded places like Amritsar, she acknowledged facing inappropriate behavior.

She said, "Yeh aksar auraton ke saath hota hai, ladkiyon ke saath hota hai crowded places mein. Naa ki mein ek actor hu, naa ki kyunki mein public platform mein hu. Yeh hota hai kyunki hum ladkiyan hai, hum aurat hai." (This often happens to women and girls in crowded places—not because I’m an actor or on a public platform, but simply because we are women).

The Gadar actress highlighted the need to shift the mindset that normalizes such misconduct in crowds.

Ameesha further opened up about facing inappropriate behavior during public events. She opened up on moments when men in crowded spaces tried to take advantage of the situation and shared that she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

The actress added, "I have turned down and slapped them. I think every woman should because protecting yourself is your birthright. Anybody be it a stranger, family member, or friend, if a woman is touched inappropriately she should give it back.”

Ameesha Patel also talked about the incident that took place during the Gadar shoot in Amritsar. She recalled a massive crowd of nearly 20,000 people had gathered at a real train station. During the filming of a key scene involving her character, Sakina, she found herself caught in the chaos.

As the actress became engrossed in the emotional scene, she recalled suddenly becoming aware of inappropriate behavior from the crowd. Disgusted, she called it out immediately, prompting the crew to take strict action. Ameesha shared that post the incident, police protection was immediately arranged, and action director Tinu Verma ensured her safety for the remainder of the shoot.

In the same interview, Ameesha also opened up about her pay for her first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar and revealed receiving very little for both projects as she wasn't an established star at the time. When asked about the exact amount, she hesitated, stating she didn't want to embarrass her producers.

However, the actress eventually shared that she received just 2 lakhs. She added that this amount didn’t even cover her makeup costs over the three years. However, according to her, a paycheck isn't a true reflection of talent and that one shouldn't measure their worth by the amount they are paid.

