9 best Nushrratt Bharuccha movies that prove her versatility

Nushrratt Bharuccha's journey in Bollywood has been marked by versatility, talent, and a string of memorable performances across diverse genres. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Chhori, Nushrratt Bharuccha movies have always entertained audiences.

With a diverse filmography encompassing a wide array of genres, she has consistently delivered powerful performances that resonate with audiences across the globe. Let’s delve into the world of Nushrratt Bharuccha's films.

9 best films of Nushrratt Bharuccha that are unmissable

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nushrratt Bharuccha left a lasting impression in Pyaar Ka Punchnama with her role as Neha, the delightful yet intricately layered girlfriend whose antics drive the comedic chaos within the film's narrative.

2. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Nijjar

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha returned as Neha, continuing to charm audiences with her depiction of the multifaceted girlfriend. Her portrayal enriched the sequel, adding to its comedic allure and reaffirming her impact in the realm of Bollywood.

3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Nijjar

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrratt Bharuccha portrayed the role of Sweety, the captivating yet manipulative fiancée. Her performance showcased her versatility as an actor, earning her praise from audiences and critics alike.

4. Dream Girl

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Zee5

In Dream Girl, Nushrratt Bharuccha captivated audiences with her performance, portraying the character of Mahi, the love interest of the protagonist. Her role added charm and humor to the film.

5. Chhalaang

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Chhalaang, Nushrratt Bharuccha took on the role of Neelima, infusing the sports comedy-drama with depth and nuance. Her portrayal contributed to the richness of the narrative, enhancing the overall viewing experience for audiences.

6. Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Cast: Anshuman Jha, Shruti, Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nushrratt Bharuccha marked her entry into the film industry with a remarkable debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). Although her role in the experimental drama anthology may have been brief in terms of screen time, its impact was profound. Shot in a documentary-style format, the film takes a bold and unconventional approach, addressing taboo subjects and societal issues with raw realism.

7. Akaash Vani

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nushratt displayed her acting prowess in this romantic drama, playing the character of Vani opposite Kartik Aaryan. She showcased her acting prowess through her portrayal of Vani, the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan's character, Akaash. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and societal expectations.

8. Ajeeb Daastaans

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrratt Bharuccha made her mark in the segment directed by Raj Mehta. With a nuanced performance, she brought depth and authenticity to her character, contributing to the compelling narrative of the film. It consists of four short stories, each exploring the theme of love and its complexities.

Directed by four different filmmakers, including Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the film offers a diverse range of perspectives on relationships and human emotions.

9. Chhorii

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMDB Rating: Not available yet

Movie Genre: Horror, Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 2022 horror film Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha tackled a demanding role, highlighting her adaptability as an actress. Under the direction of Vishal Furia, the movie delves into themes of terror and the paranormal, delivering an unsettling cinematic experience. Bharuccha's portrayal in the film underscored her capacity to navigate varied genres and bring complexity to her characters with authenticity and skill.

With each film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has showcased her ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity, earning acclaim and carving a niche for herself in the industry. Whether it's comedy, romance, drama, or horror, her presence on screen has left an indelible mark, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood's most promising talents.

