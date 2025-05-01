General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Convince Willow He Was Set Up?

Thursday, May 1, on General Hospital is packed with explosive developments—from Drew Cain’s desperate plea to Willow Corinthos, to Dante Falconeri’s unsettling phone call, and Harrison Chase’s rage over Lulu Spencer’s latest move. Meanwhile, old secrets bubble to the surface, threatening to change everything.

Drew Cain finds himself in hot water and races to clear his name. Accused of hiring a prostitute, Drew pleads with Willow to hear him out, insisting he was drugged and set up. Willow, furious and fearful of losing her children, isn’t quick to forgive. But as Drew struggles to remember the night in question, he may finally convince her this scandal isn't what it seems. Willow knows it's unlike Drew to behave this way—could that be enough to sway her?

Elsewhere, Harrison Chase is reaching his boiling point. Furious over Lulu Spencer’s adoption exposé and its ripple effects, Chase storms off after a tense chat with Brook Lynn Quartermaine. His next stop? Dante Falconeri, whom he hopes can convince Lulu to drop the story. But Dante is about to get blindsided by a phone call that leaves him rattled—something troubling has gone down, and it might involve Rocco and Danny Morgan.

While Dante reels from the shock, Lulu confides in her mother, Laura Collins, about a secret that could change Dante’s life: he may have another child he doesn’t know about. Laura warns her daughter to think carefully before upending lives with this revelation.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine hits a nerve with Brook Lynn, prompting a moment of unexpected vulnerability. How much Brook Lynn chooses to reveal remains to be seen, especially given the sensitive nature of the hidden teen pregnancy and secret adoption storyline.

And in another corner of Port Charles, Josslyn Jacks and Emma Scorpio-Drake are on a collision course. Both young women are determined to impress Professor Henry Dalton, but as Josslyn makes her move, Emma might feel her shot at a coveted research assistant role slipping away.

In the OR, Trina Robinson stands strong for Kai Taylor, who faces a risky surgery. Though she puts on a brave front, her anxiety is palpable as she prepares for whatever outcome awaits.

As accusations fly and secrets unravel, Port Charles is teetering on the edge of major revelations. Drew’s fight to prove his innocence could shake up alliances—and if Nina Reeves had anything to do with the setup, the fallout will be explosive. With emotions running high and truths threatening to surface, Thursday’s General Hospital episode is one fans won’t want to miss.